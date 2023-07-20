The Square Mile and Me with Rowland Thomas on the energy of the City and its changes over time

Rowland Thomas

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, it’s Rowland Thomas, Close Brothers property finance managing director

What was your first job?

At the local greyhound kennels spreading sawdust on the training runs. I was accidentally paid double rates – £1 instead of 50p per hour – which was serious money for a 14 year old in those days! When they realised, my wages were quickly halved and I left!

What was your first proper ‘City’ job

After my ‘A’ levels I joined NatWest working in North London before I moved to a specialist property bank in the West End. We moved to the City in 1990, near Tower Hill – the area was totally unrecognisable to how it is today.

When did you feel like the City was the place for you?

When I moved to the new Close Brothers offices near Broadgate I really felt at home. The ‘Big Bang’ in 1986 not only changed how much of the City’s business was transacted, it also ushered in a very different feel to the place – more fresh and vibrant. Excellent pubs, restaurants and shops started to spring up to make it a destination, and I started to earn enough to enjoy it!

Any embarrassing City faux pas?

I once presented to a group of brokers and was introduced to the boss, whose office was an elevated glass box sitting above the open plan “bear pit” where the young brokers sat. After the meeting, I turned and walked straight into the glass door. It’s fair to say that the brokers below had their entertainment for the day and I could still hear them howling as I walked down the street with a very bruised nose and ego!

What’s your most memorable City lunch?

The restaurant at Tower 42 (the ‘NatWest’ Tower) was the first high-end restaurant I visited – I loved the food and the stunning views. I recall one lunch when I sat next to the British boxing legend, Henry Cooper, who called me Rodney throughout lunch. I didn’t have the heart or courage to correct him!

Which City figure do you most admire, living or dead

As a property banker, I would say Tony Pidgley, the Berkeley Homes Group founder. His life story is so inspiring as he came from very humble beginnings yet created one of the most successful housebuilding companies ever seen.

What’s one thing you love about the City…

The sheer human energy. The people who work here, from bankers to shop assistants, seem to have an extra ounce of drive which I find contagious. Despite the current doom and gloom, seeing the younger generations coming in and making the City their own is fantastic – a real melting pot of talent and optimism.

… and one thing you’d change..

The price of a sandwich!

How optimistic are you about 2023?

It’s harder now than ever to predict how things will play out. But, it’s always darkest before the dawn so let’s hope that better days will follow soon … get back to me in 2024!

We’re going for lunch. Where are we going?

Brat in Shoreditch. I love how the highly talented staff cook and serve fantastic produce, simply and in front of the guests on open flame. It’s very hipster and it makes me feel very old!

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

I wish the bar and courtyard at Simpsons on Cornhill were still open, as having a pint there felt like stepping back in time. For a good cocktail and great views, The Aviary on Finsbury Square is very nice and near my office.

Where’s home during the week?

High Barnet, the end of the Northern Line, which has been fortunate on a few occasions after a late night, back in the day!

It’s a Saturday afternoon. Where will you be?

Playing golf with my mates at my club, Old Fold Manor near home. If I’m feeling masochistic, I might be at White Hart Lane.

You’ve got a week off – where are you going, and with who

Ile De Ré in France with my wife Debbie on a tandem. Such a wonderful place which combines beaches, cycling, great oysters and good wine!

– Tea or coffee? A flat white

– Favourite film? Quadrophenia” – I’m still a ‘Mod’ at heart

– Artist or band? The Teskey Brothers – A fantastic Australian soul band

– View in London: Looking back towards the City from The Shard