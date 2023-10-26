The Square Mile and Me with BeZero Carbon’s Tommy Ricketts

Tommy Ricketts

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, it’s Tommy Ricketts, CEO and co-founder of carbon ratings agency BeZero Carbon

What was your first job?

The day I turned 18 I got a job as a barman at the local pub. You could still smoke inside back then. My clothes always stank.

When did you know the City was the place for you?

I studied Economic History at University and have always been fascinated by how the global economy works, and the leading role the City has played in it for centuries. So I always knew I would find myself working in the City one way or another.

What was your break into the City?

If you don’t ask, you don’t get. One day I received a text from my old boss in politics who told me he was going back to his old career as a sell-side analyst. I simply replied “Can I come with you?” Six months, several interviews and countless exams later, I started my career as an equity strategist – with no idea what that job title meant. Luckily the CFA sorts you out pretty quick.

What’s one thing you love about the City?

That the King has to ask permission to enter.

And one thing you would change?

The unnecessary hatred for brown shoes.

Who’s the business figure you most admire?

Dame Sharon White.

What’s been your most memorable moment in the City?

Spending all night writing the response to Brexit. I was there all night in case anything happened. We had written the Remain response. But then the votes flooded in and I was up all night (with BeZero’s co-founder) writing the Leave response before markets opened. It was just us and the resident mice.

We’re going for lunch and you’re picking – where are we going?

Vietnamese.

And if we’re going for a drink after work?

The Lord Stanley on York Way.

Are you optimistic for the rest of 2023?

“I’m always bullish”, as an old colleague used to say. Although I do hope the UK (and everyone else) avoids politicising Net Zero. A successful climate transition is both essential and a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity. We have to embrace it.

Give us one opinion that sails against the prevailing wisdom

Carbon credits are a force for good if we get the market structure and governance right.

Where’s home during the week?

Camden.

And where will we find you at the weekend?

Pushing my daughter on the swings in Regent’s Park.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going, and who with?

Sicily with my wife, it’s where we met.

Quickfire round: Favourite…

– Film? True Romance

– View of London? Parliament Hill

– Band or Artist? Miles Davis

– Book? Beyond a Boundary by C. L. R. James