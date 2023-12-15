The Royal Exchange gets sprawling new restaurant from former Quaglino’s boss

The Royal Exchange is getting a sprawling new restaurant and bar

A sprawling new restaurant is set to open in The Royal Exchange, in the heartland of the Square Mile in May next year.

The 6.500 square foot restaurant, bar and event space will be within the Royal Exchange building by Bank, occupying the north, south and east mezzanines of the building’s courtyard, according to the Standard.

And there will be a new outdoor terrace created for the restaurant in the space-starved area near the Bank of England.

It is being headed up by restaurateur Des Gunewardena, formerly of the hospitality group D&D London behind Quaglino’s and Le Pont de la Tour.

He told the newspaper: “I have always loved the Royal Exchange since my first involvement with the building back in my Conran days.”

Andrew Hilston, managing director of The Ardent Companies UK, a branch of Royal Exchange owners Ardent, told the paper: “Alongside existing eateries, including The Libertine and The Fortnum & Mason bar and restaurant, Des’ arrival will further burnish The Royal Exchange’s reputation as one of The City’s best places for dining and socialising.”

The Royal Exchange dates to 1566 and was opened as the City’s, and the capital’s, first purpose built trading centre. After being remodelled in 2001, the Exchange now operates as a shopping arcade, with restaurants and cafes including a Fortnums outpost and new opening, The Libertine.

The Libertine restaurant in the vaults below the Exchange used to be where bears would be kept. The bears have gone, in place of seasonal British food and drinks served in the original exposed brick environment.

Read more: The Crown review: Kate Middleton and Prince William bore you to tears

Read more: Interiors trends 2024: From Peach Fuzz to Minimaluxe