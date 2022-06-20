The power of summer: Primark sales inch above pre-pandemic levels

The owner of Primark has put recovering sales down to the power of summer, tourism and the march back to the office.

Associate British Foods (ABF), which owns sugar ad agriculture businesses alongside the budget retailer, said sales over the past six months were four per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels, though they remain around nine per cent below on a half-year basis.

The London-listed group snagged £1.72bn from Primark sales alone in the weeks to 28 May, up 81 per cent in comparison with last year. Overall, ABF reeled in £4.04bn in the period.

Brits are flocking towards brightly coloured dresses, luggage and merchandise for the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

However, Primark is also making waves across the pond, with sales up more than a third in the US following a string of store openings.

The company is also readying to open another store in Jamaica Avenue and Queens in New York before the end of the year, as well as others in Ireland, Czechia and Italy.