The only thing Tory party members fear more than no Brexit? Jeremy Corbyn in No.10
The only situation that Tory party members would rather not see than an undelivered Brexit is a Jeremy Corbyn government, a new poll has found. Tory party members would rather see the destruction of their party, the reunification of Ireland and Scottish independence if it ensured Brexit went ahead, according to a YouGov survey. Brexit has become such a dominant issue among Tory party members that over half – 54 per cent – would rather countenance the destruction of the Conservatives than for it not to happen.
When asked whether they would rather be faced with Scotland breaking away from the UK or an undelivered Brexit, 63 per cent said they would be willing to see the union broken up compared with 29 per cent, who said they would rather Brexit did not go ahead.
Sixty per cent would be willing to see Northern Ireland reunite with the republic if it meant Brexit was guaranteed to happen, compared with less than a third who would rather see Northern Ireland remain part of the UK.
However, there is one thing Tory party members fear more than no Brexit – Jeremy Corbyn.
However, there is one thing Tory party members fear more than no Brexit – Jeremy Corbyn.
Half of Conservative party members would rather Brexit did not happen if it meant the Labour leader was installed in No.10. Thirty-nine per cent said they would be willing to see Corbyn as Prime Minister if it meant the UK definitely left the EU.
