Where the City’s thinkers get a few things off their chest. Today, Lisa Hannant, CEO of Clarion Events, takes the pen

“Events dear boy, events” is what Prime Minister Harold Macmillan famously described as the greatest challenge for a government.

And the UK’s event and exhibition industry faced its own greatest challenge in 2020, when Covid-19 brought the live events industry to a sudden halt, with no way of knowing if or when it would return.

It was an incredibly difficult time for the industry, along with everyone in business who relied on events to showcase their products, connect with customers and grow their companies. For a while, it was even assumed that digital, rather than live in-person events, would become the future.

However, the past couple of years have demonstrated the remarkable bounce-back of live events, with businesses internationally and in the UK ramping up their investment in exhibitions, conferences and face-to-face meetings. At Clarion Events, we were fortunate to have the backing of committed partners like Blackstone who continued to invest heavily throughout that period, giving us a springboard to thrive in a post-pandemic world.

What the pandemic taught us was that no online event, no matter how well put together, could fully replicate the impact of face-to-face connections that a live event provides.

It’s why millions of international exhibitors and visitors are travelling to the UK for exhibitions and conferences – they recognise their value in helping forge new relationships, reconnect, win business and ultimately boost our economy. And a good thing it is too, the industry in the UK supports around 47,000 jobs directly and many more indirectly.

As the largest privately-owned global events operator, we’re seeing this play out first-hand with revenue levels already beating pre-pandemic levels by 16 per cent (like for like) and attendance to our top ten shows having grown by almost 15 per cent.

London is a prime example of where we’re seeing a renewed demand as we prepare to design and curate events with real purpose that attract thousands of exhibitors and visitors each year. This resurgence reflects how the industry has redoubled its efforts in ensuring a best-in-class experience for exhibitors and visitors, fit and future-proofed for the digital age.

The future’s looking bright, or as Macmillan might say, events have “never had it so good”.

International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day last week was an opportunity to reflect on just how far the events industry has progressed in promoting gender diversity.

The traditional pathways up the corporate ladder in our industry — in particular sales and finance — have been historically male-dominated. But now disciplines like marketing, content and digital are in much higher demand for our corporate leaders as the sector evolves.

We still have a way to go until these trends filter through to the most senior positions — just 10 female FTSE 100 executives are women. But the opportunities available to future female leaders are much stronger now. At Clarion Events, we’re proud members of the Women in Exhibitions network for example, supporting its mission of empowering the next generation of female leaders.

What I’m listening to

I wish I had more time to listen to podcasts, but one which I always find time to fit in when I’m on the move is ‘Stirring it up’. Andi and Miquita Oliver (mother and daughter) invite a guest each week to join them in the kitchen to eat and chat. It’s light-hearted, funny, has some great guests — from Lily Allen to Emilie Sande — and involves food and drink. What more could you ask for? Well perhaps to be there in the kitchen with them!

Putney Bridge and blossom in the sunshine

We are fast approaching one of my favourite times of the year, as the clocks go forward at the end of the month and we officially enter British Summer Time.

One of my top summer spots in London (admittedly close to the office!) is the Thames Path in Putney. Walking past the famous rowing clubs on the riverside and seeing the early blossom gives me twice as much energy.