The London YouTuber, 9, whose animal videos have impressed David Attenborough

Leo set up his YouTube channel during the pandemic

With over 100,000 views on his videos, 9-year-old London YouTuber Leo from Camberwell has done such a good job with his videos that he’s impressed David Attenborough.

Leo, who started making videos about animals during lockdown, got a hand-written letter from Sir David, as well as from prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Leo also won the Young Animal Hero Award from Animal Star UK, which highlights the work of young people who are trying to help educate about the Earth’s challenges.

Leo’s Animal Planet has 44 videos up which all look pretty expertly edited. They are about a range of topics, from saving elephants, to facts about endangered animals such as rhinos, and reviews of the latest nature books. Leo has such a big following on YouTube that he gets sent new books to review.

“With my YouTube channel, I want to encourage people to protect nature, wildlife, and the environment,” said Leo.

“I like to have fun in my videos and use storytelling to raise awareness for endangered animals. I point out fun facts but also the dangers that the beautiful creatures in the videos are facing because of our actions as humans.”

Leo’s mum Laurence said she is proud of her son for winning the award and made sure to point out that all the work on the YouTube channel is Leo’s own, and not the work of anyone older.

“Many people might think we are nature campaigners but this has all come from Leo. I’ve learnt a lot from him,” she said.

You can follow Leo’s YouYube channel here