The London Christmas market with amazing food and entertainment

The Southbank can feel chaotic at Christmas time, when half of the suburbs rock up to go shopping. There is a way to escape that though: there is a Christmas market with free entertainment, and great food and drink, just a minute from the main drag.

Between the Bridges market transforms into Electric Winter for the Christmas season. It’s free to enter, and loads of pretty decorations will be put up to make the area feel properly transportative. The market already feels like a Mecca away from the noise, but it becomes particularly pretty during winter.

There will be seasonal food traders offering everything from international flavours to British comfort food. Also at the Christmas market, mulled wine and other seasonal winter warmers will be served from urns. Most importantly, the whole area is heated, and there is loads of indoor and (heated) outdoor seating so the venue is suitable for the whole family.

Best is that a whole range of their events are free to attend, including plenty of Thirsty Thursday events for the after work crowd. Rock up without a ticket to the Flexin’ Around the Christmas Tree every Thursday, Guilty Pleasures Christmas Special on Saturdays and Santa’s Sunday Social on Sundays.

A new venue called Wünder Bar is hosting an All I Want for Christmas Is Number 1s party on Thursdays, sing-a-long Fridays and Saturdays and a Brunch, Actually meal on Sundays.

Paid events include bottomless brunches (because what Christmas venue is worth its salt if there isn’t a boozy brunch?), a silent disco, the Swiftageddon Taylor Swift clubnight and plenty more.

Other London Christmas markets

For more Christmas market inspiration read our guide to the best winter markets. There are markets this year at the Battersea Power Station, Leicester Square, Spitalfields and the Southbank Centre. Winter Wonderland also returns this year with the Bavarian Beer Hall, fairground rides and seasonal food and drink.

For more information go to betweenthebridges.co.uk