The Gym Group: Revenue shoots up as growth plan gathers steam

The Gym Group is headquartered in Croydon

The Gym Group has reported a boost in revenue and profit as its ‘Next Chapter’ growth plan, launched in 2023, continues to pay off.

The London-listed firm, which has more than 250 locations across Britain, reported a pre-tax profit of £3.6m in the year ended December 31, 2024, up from a pre-tax loss of £5.5m in 2023.

The company’s revenue rose 11 per cent year on year, to £226.3m in 2024 from £204m in 2023.

After reporting a £5.5m pretax loss for 2023, The Gym Group launched a ‘Next Chapter’ growth plan, which focused on increasing returns from its estate, accelerating the roll-out of new sites and sourcing additional revenue streams.

The company opened 12 new sites in 2024, at the top end of guidance, and plans to open another 14-16 this year.

The Gym Group’s return on its gym estate rose four percentage points year on year to 25 per cent, through “higher yield, more cost-effective promotion, better targeted customer acquisition and early progress on retention”.

“This strong set of results reflects good progress against the strategic objectives set out in our Next Chapter growth plan.

“We believe there is still more benefit to come from the Next Chapter growth plan, giving us the confidence to increase guidance again to the top end of the recently revised analyst forecast range for FY25,” Will Orr, CEO of The Gym Group, said:

The company said that trading has “remained strong” so far in 2025, with revenue growing eight per cent year on year, members increasing four per cent, and yield increasing four per cent.

“We have seen excellent momentum to date with increased membership, revenue and profit; and our market-leading proposition is more resonant than ever, in a sector that is growing.

“We will continue to execute on initiatives started in [2024] alongside new initiatives in place for [2025], underpinned by our investment in technology and data to drive future growth,” Orr said.