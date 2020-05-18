Based on a successful campaign by PwC, The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, through This is Me, is running the Green Ribbon campaign for a fourth year to #endthestigma around mental health.

We all have mental health and we know that now, more than ever, it is important to look after our wellbeing.

In light of Covid-19, which means that we have to be apart, for Mental Health Awareness Week 2020 The Lord Mayor’s Appeal are encouraging employees to connect digitally by sharing green ribbons to show their support for ending the stigma around mental health in the workplace.

It is more important than ever, in this time of uncertainty and new working arrangements, to create a visible movement of support to highlight the importance of prioritising our mental health and show those who are struggling they are not alone.

In 2019 we sold over 170,000 Green Ribbons and Green Ribbon pin badges to companies based from Aberdeen to Cornwall. We saw high profile buildings from the Houses of Parliament to Mansion House, Guildhall to Emirates Stadium, lit up green to show solidarity.

In light of the current situation, this year we are going digital and creating assets that can help you spread the Green Ribbon online. As well as wearing a green ribbon on your profile picture on Linkedin, we want you to be able to give one, digitally, to a colleague, employee, or someone in your network throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, from 18–22 May 2020.

By sharing a Green Ribbon, you can show your support and solidarity no matter where you are.

The Green Ribbons, physical and digital:

Create a visible movement of support for ending the stigma

Show those struggling that there is support and that they are not alone

Demonstrate the level of support for wellbeing within your workplace

Encourage people to share their story

We want to help you to share the Green Ribbon far and wide, and #endthestigma. To take part in the campaign by changing your profile picture, updating you cover photo, sharing a Green Ribbon, and more download the resources that you would like to use from https://greenribbon.thelordmayorsappeal.org

You can choose a variety of resources, from social media assets to mindful origami, to let everyone know that this Mental Health Awareness Week, we’re acting with kindness.

Let us know how you are celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week this year by using the hashtag #endthestigma+your City e.g. #endthestigmaLondon so we can see how far we can spread our activities to raise awareness.

Although we are apart, we are here online together.