The end of the health crisis may finally be in sight, but it’s clear that the new skills the

pandemic has forced business leaders to hone and implement at warp speed will be

permanent.

However, questions remain about how leaders can better prepare in order to meet th

challenges of the post-pandemic business environment. Which leadership competencies will be needed to thrive in this new world, for instance?

As the oldest business school in the world, and with six urban campuses across Europe,

including one in the heart of London, we know that the future of work will demand a

complex blend of both established and new leadership styles. And while the end of the

pandemic will be a source of relief for many, we know that businesses and leaders alike will

need to be supported so they can realise their true potential in this new era.

ESCP Business School focuses on collaborating with companies and executives wanting to

redefine their management skills and adapt to the ‘new normal’. Our executive education

programme and customised delivery enable professionals and businesses to achieve their

goals. We’ve become so effective at this that our Executive MBA is now ranked #2 in the UK,

we’re in the top 10 European Business Schools globally, and we’re CPD accredited. We know that embracing the future of work implies change and adapting new business processes. We believe that to avoid leaning on past expertise, leaders almost need to “unlearn” certain behaviours in order to unlock transformation and education plays a key role in that.

“The challenges faced by managers, executives and companies in the immediate and longer-

term future will be many and complex,” says Peter Stephenson-Wright, Director, Executive

Education and Affiliate Professor at ESCP Business School.

“It’s not just about identifying the new normal and acquiring the appropriate skills. No-one

yet knows what that new normal will be. For sure, the pandemic has accelerated the pace of

digital transformation, but in another sense, it has increased the trend against some aspects

of globalisation.”

As a business school we are committed to uncovering what this means for individuals – in order to make a real difference to their careers – as well as for companies in being able to enhance their talent and future pipeline, from industries such as banking and management consulting to insurance and legal services.

Kate Fahie, a Senior Strategist at Stormbrands, studies the EMBA at ESCP Business School and has found that the breadth of topics in both hard- and soft- skills have enabled a shift in her perspective. As well as focusing on strategic and critical analysis, she has developed agility in her thinking, a skillset that she finds especially important in a changing world. She also values how relevant and current the education she’s receiving is.

“Live updates and in-depth multi-industry knowledge sharing is part and parcel of the

development via professors who research their topics constantly as well as a cohort from

multiple fields and focuses,” she says.

“The multicultural and diverse selection of colleagues and campuses provide a breadth of

inspiration, training your mind to be focused on understanding and empathy, teaching us

that the backbone of solid leadership is both knowledge of self and of others.

“Initially, I had started the EMBA as a personal challenge to source entrepreneurial inspiration and teaching whilst becoming a well-rounded executive until I started my own venture. I have since shifted from running marketing campaigns to leading the strategic thinking behind them with a much broader selection of categories than previously.”



The future, while still uncertain, will bring both challenges and opportunities. At ESCP

Business School, we recognise the reality of tomorrow’s business landscape. We care about

sustainable leadership, genuine diversity and inclusion, as well as digital transformation.

These are just some of the essential topics we continue to explore, teach and pioneer. We

welcome many more professionals to join our growing international community.