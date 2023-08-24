Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Career progression is stalling for working mothers in the UK

According to the government in its Gender Equality at Every Stage roadmap, companies which come in the top 25% for gender diversity on their executive team are 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability than companies which lie in the bottom quarter.

Additionally, the roadmap says that in terms of the economy, reducing gender gaps in labour market participation in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) qualifications and wages, could increase the size of the UK economy by around £55 billion by 2030.

It’s well known that companies that embrace diversity––whether that is gender, race, ability or sexuality, for example––perform better. The Boston Consulting Group found that companies with above-average diversity on management teams report revenues that are 19% higher.

Despite the evidence, women are still falling behind, according to a new report, and in particular, career progression is stalling for the UK’s working mothers.

Only a third of women are in managerial roles, in comparison to 43% of men, and women are falling down when it comes to salary negotiations too.

Where 62% of men have negotiated salary, only 50% of women have, and this is a 5% drop on 2022’s figure. More worrying is the large gap that exists within career progression. Fifty-six percent of working mums say that their current employer is yet to offer them a promotion, compared to just 14% of working fathers.

Additionally, 57% of straight women, and 75% of LGBTQi+ women stated that their mental health suffered as a result of Covid-19, but when it comes to men, 32% say that the pandemic had no effect on their job.

Negotiation barriers

Confidence and self-belief affect women’s ability to negotiate in the workplace, with 26% saying they didn’t think they’d be given a raise if they asked, and 20% are too embarrassed to ask for more money.

Awareness is a barrier for working mums too with over a quarter (27%) say that they are not being made aware of the steps they can take to get a promotion, whereas only 17% of fathers report the same thing.

If you have tried and failed to negotiate your salary, and fear you are being left behind in terms of both money and career progression, it may be time to make a move to a company where your goals will be supported.

