Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

No Degree? The Good News Is Skills-Based Hiring Is On The Rise

While you might think education or experience are what hiring managers focus on when recruiting new candidates, skills and ability are more important.

That’s according to a recent global study which found that 76% of employers are now using skills-based hiring to pinpoint talent.

The reason for this is manifold: 91.2% of employers saw an increase in employee retention due to 72.1% of people hired via skills-based hiring being happier in their roles.

Focussing on skills and what candidates are capable of rather than where they went to university or who they know has also allowed for greater diversity within the workplace as it helps to mitigate hiring bias.

Getting specific

While soft skills including critical thinking, communication and leadership are essential, whatever your job title, the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs 2023 report has identified that 44% of working adults will need to retrain or upskill by 2027 if they want to remain employable.

Additional research compiled by Deloitte predicts that soft skill-intensive jobs will account for almost two-thirds of all jobs by 2030.

However, additional findings from Salesforce highlights that there is a disconnect between the skills companies are currently hiring for, versus the skills candidates have and use, particularly when it comes to emerging technologies.

Futureproofing

So how can workers ensure they are equipped with the skills needed now and in the future?

Despite AI being increasingly important and influential in every industry, less than a third of employees have the necessary skills to utilise generative AI in their day-to-day working life.

If you work for a large organisation, avail of any learning and development opportunities that are available to you.

And if you work for a smaller company that doesn’t provide for upskilling on the job, online courses from platforms including Coursera or Udemy are a good way to boost your CV and fill any skills gaps you may have.

