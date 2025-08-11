The Entertainer: Staff eye tax-free bonuses as founders cede control

The founders of The Entertainer have handed their retail empire to its employees.

Almost 2,000 employees of the UK’s biggest toy chain, The Entertainer, are set to receive tax-free bonuses after its founders handed them control of his retail empire.

Gary Grant has transferred 100 per cent of his ownership in Teal Group Holdings, which he held alongside his wife Catherine, to an employee ownership trust.

The move, which is set to complete in September, will result in 1,900 workers owning The Entertainer as well as Early Learning Centre and Addo Play.

Grant opened his first store with his wife in 1981 when he was 23 and now heads up an empire which includes 160 shops across the UK.

As beneficiaries of the trust, employees will be rewarded through tax-free bonuses based on the amount of profit the business generates in the future.

According to its most recently published accounts the group achieved a pre-tax profit of £6.6m in the year to 27 January, 2024.

Once the deal is complete, employees will also have influence over the future direction of the group.

A newly created Colleague Advisory Board will help shape policies, share sentiment and ideas and will have a representative that will sit on the three person Trust Board.

‘This is a significant decision for the family’

Gary Grant, who serves as executive chairman of TEAL Group Holdings, said: “Today marks a momentous day for the Grant family.

“It feels like only yesterday that my wife Catherine and I opened our first store in Amersham, and we could only have dreamed what heights the business would reach.

“Over the last 44 years, we have invested our working lives into this business. All our children are shareholders, and our two oldest sons joined to work alongside us, 20 years ago – so it’s truly a family business.

“This is a significant decision for the family, and one we haven’t taken lightly, but it feels like the right time to transfer our entire shareholding into an Employee Ownership Trust.

“We’d like to send our sincere thanks to all our employees, who have worked hard to make The Entertainer what it is today.

“When we started the business, we had a vision of keeping an unwavering focus on children and community through creating memories, inspiring wonder and delivering outstanding service.

“We couldn’t be more proud that this still remains at the heart of the business today, thanks to the daily enthusiasm of our staff – many of whom have worked for us for many years.

“Because of this, ensuring our employees have a place in the group’s future is hugely important to us.

“The business is in strong hands with Andrew Murphy and his team at the helm and we wish them all the very best as they take The Entertainer through this exciting next chapter of growth.”

Read more Rachel Reeves’ tax raid leads to thousands of job losses as wage growth cools

During the group’s financial year to January 2024, the founders were paid a dividend of £15.62m.

Over the same period, the group’s turnover declined from £2474m to £238.2m.

‘New structure will bring us even closer as a business’

Group chief executive Andrew Murphy added: “What the Grant family have built is a true British success story – all the more impressive for having consistently championed the belief that business can be a force for good across the communities they serve.

“I have learned so much from Gary and the Grant family over the last two years and have thoroughly enjoyed working with them as we took the business into a new phase of growth both in the UK and internationally.

“The group’s operational and financial strength provides a solid foundation for future success with a clear growth strategy, a dedicated and passionate team and a fantastic product offer.

“Since joining in 2023, I am proud of the strong leadership team we’ve built to deliver our ‘play to win’ strategy and it is this team which will now provide continuity to our employees and trading partners as we transition into our new EOT ownership model.

“I know that our new structure will bring us even closer as a business and will provide our hard-working employees with a sense of opportunity, accountability and belonging as we work to create more memories, inspire wonder and deliver outstanding customer service. I am hugely excited for what lies ahead.”

The group’s latest set of accounts are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of October.

During the year to January 2024, the number of people it employed fell from 2,068 to 1,958.

The Entertainer joins John Lewis and Go Ape

James de la Vingne, chief executive, Employee Ownership Association, said: “It’s always an exciting time when a major high street brand takes the bold move to become employee owned.

“That’s why I’m delighted to welcome The Entertainer not only to employee ownership, but as a trustee member of the EOA.

“We’re seeing a growing trend for retailers making the move to employee ownership alongside calls to help save the high street.

“To my mind, a key piece of the solution is employee ownership. Businesses like The Entertainer and fellow eoa trustee members John Lewis Partnership, Richer Sounds, and Go Ape are helping to future-proof beloved brands, root jobs in local communities, and inject wealth into regional economies.

“This is a bold and brilliant commitment to shared success and a stake in the future for the people who make the business what it is, arriving at a time when many retailers are rethinking what long-term success looks like.

“I have no doubt that other familiar brands will follow The Entertainer’s example of what’s possible.

“The future of the high street is employee ownership, and the future is already happening.”