Boris Johnson has said Brexit Day represents the “dawn of a new era” for the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister gave one final speech this evening before the UK officially leaves the EU at 11pm.

He said Brexit allows the UK to “unleash the full potential of this brilliant country and to make better the lives of everyone in every corner of our United Kingdom.”

It is three-and-a-half years on from the EU referendum but the UK is now set to exit the bloc.

It took multiple years, lots of debate, a resignation from David Cameron and several failed attempts from former Prime Minister Theresa May to secure a Brexit deal, but Johnson has managed to see it over the line.

The Prime Minister gambled following a Brexit stalemate toward the end of 2019 to hold a general election.

It paid off for him in dramatic fashion as he secured a significant majority and was able to easily pass the Brexit legislation through Parliament without delay.

In his speech this evening he eluded to the fact the Conservative Party’s landslide victory was tantamount to the country voting “not once but twice” to leave a European Union that has evolved and “no longer suits this country”.

Johnson said Brexit Day was “an astonishing moment of hope” for many, while accepting that for many others there was “a sense of anxiety and loss”.

The PM said it was the job of himself and the government “to bring this country together now and take us forward”.

UK will leave the EU at 11pm tonight

New beginning

He said it was “not an end but a beginning”.

For his government, it will be the start of trying to secure trade deals with the EU and countries around the globe.

The UK has said the transition period of leaving the bloc will last only until the end of 2020.

It gives Westminster and Brussels just 11 months to agree a trade deal between Britain and the EU or risk another no-deal scenario.

“This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama,” Johnson said.

“And yes it is partly about using these new powers – this recaptured sovereignty – to deliver the changes people voted for.

“Whether that is by controlling immigration or creating freeports or liberating our fishing industry or doing free trade deals.

“Or simply making our laws and rules for the benefit of the people of this country.”

He called for the country to unite and vowed to improve quality of life for those in the north as well as south.

“This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.”

Johnson said it would not be the end of our friendship with the EU. It would be “a new era of friendly cooperation.”