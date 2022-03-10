The City View: March 10

Today Andy Silvester chats to James Sym, Portfolio Manager of European Equities at River and Mercantile, about whether investing in ESG truly and effectively aids decarbonisation; deglobalisation; and how investment portfolios will need some tinkering in the coming years as a result of high inflation and geopolitical issues.

Andy also goes through the headlines: the UK government has issued a wide range of sanctions on oligarchs — including Roman Abramovich, which will greatly impact Chelsea F.C.’s ability to function as a business; M&S CEO Steve Rowe has announced that he will be stepping down; and CF Industries — a leading fertiliser, CO2 and ammonia provider — has maintained that in spite of rising energy prices, there have been no changes to its operations.