In this episode Christian is joined by entrepreneur and investor Luke Johnson, a high-profile critic of the government’s lockdown policy.

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

Johnson says that many business leaders agree with his position in private, but are too afraid to voice their own concerns publicly.

He says the lockdown is “dystopian” – an affront to our civil liberties and an act of economic self-harm, the unintended consequences of which will do more harm than good.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at growing levels of support for a shorter trading day at the London Stock Exchange; the UK’s increasingly bullish stance towards China; and a new survey suggesting we can’t wait to get back to the office – even if we fancy a bit more home-working in the future.

Read more: The City View: How to look after mental health in the age of remote work, with Octavius Black

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721.ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.