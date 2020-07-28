The City takes the lead as Ebay reports 335 per cent jump in UK businesses

The number of UK businesses signing up to become sellers on Ebay spiked more than 300 per cent in June, with the City of London taking the top spot for the most new companies on the site during lockdown.

Ebay said the number of new businesses on its website jumped 335 per cent in June compared to the same month in 2019. Since lockdown began, sign-ups jumped an average of 256 per cent year-on-year.

The e-commerce giant said it signalled “the rise of the lockdown startup”, as Brits use increased amounts of downtime to create new business ventures or turn their hobby into a side hustle.

“The boom in new businesses joining Ebay in lockdown proves that when faced with a crisis, Brits see opportunity,” said Ebay UK boss Rob Hattrell.

“The UK is a nation of entrepreneurs and this data shows that a global pandemic hasn’t dampened that spirit.”

Most of the platform’s entrepreneurs came from London, with the City coming in first place with more than triple the number of businesses listed on Ebay than the runner-up.

The City takes the crown

Region Number of businesses on Ebay created in lockdown 1. City of London and Westminster 3,346 2. Islington South 1,002 3. Central Manchester 949 4. Holborn and St Pancras 929 5. South Aberdeen 893 6. Poplar and Limehouse 847 7. Ladywood, Birmingham 638 8. Bethnal Green and Bow 635 9. Bermondsey and Old Southwark 619 10. Vauxhall 580 Data: Ebay UK, 27 March to 23 July 2020



The most popular product categories for new businesses on Ebay during lockdown were clothing and fashion.

However cycling, fitness accessories and DIY materials all made it into the top 10, as Brits recreated the gym at home and found new ways to occupy themselves.