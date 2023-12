The big fat sports quiz of 2023: July to September

Here at City A.M we love a quiz. And this year our sports trivia competition is so fun we have divided it into four sections, one for each quarter of the year.

This is for the third quarter of 2023.

We saw Wimbledon and the Ashes create amazing contests

Team GB were on tour and The Open graced Liverpool.

Let us know how you get on.