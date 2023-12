The big fat sports quiz of 2023: January to March

Here at City A.M we love a quiz. And this year our sports quiz is so fun we have divided it into four sections, one for each quarter of the year. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Here at City A.M we love a quiz. And this year our sports trivia competition is so fun we have divided it into four sections, one for each quarter of the year.

This is for the first quarter of 2023.

We saw the Premier League continue, the return of LIV Golf and the Six Nations.

The darts crowned a world champion and Cheltenham delighted as per usual.

Let us know how you get on.