The 20 busiest Tube stations TfL has warned commuters to avoid

Transport for London has issued a list of the tube stations that commuters should try to avoid as more people begin to return to work.

From today, the network will aim to run 75 per cent of tube services and 85 per cent of bus services in order to get those people who have to travel to their offices.

However, TfL warned that due to social distancing requirements, meaning people must stay two metres apart, capacity on its services will be severely constrained.

To fully observe the measures, TfL said, services will only be able to carry 13 to 15 per cent of their normal passenger numbers.

Those who cannot work from home are first asked to cycle or walk if at all possible.

If not, passengers should wear face coverings and avoid the busiest times and locations. The busiest times on the network are between 05:45-08:15 and 16:00-17:30.

TfL has released a list of the 20 busiest tube stations so people can try to avoid them where possible.

Which stations should I avoid?

Station Entry/Interchange Barking Entry & Interchange Brixton Entry Canada Water Interchange Canary Wharf Interchange Canning Town Entry & Interchange Clapham Junction Interchange East Croydon Entry & Interchange East Ham Entry Lewisham Entry Leyton Entry Liverpool Street Entry London Bridge Entry North Acton Interchange Seven Sisters Entry & Interchange Stratford Entry & Interchange Walthamstow Central Interchange West Croydon Entry West Ham Interchange Wood Green Entry Woolwich Arsenal Entry http://content.tfl.gov.uk/busiest-stations-restart.pdf

After weeks of reduced services, TfL has today reinstated the Circle line and reopened seven of the 37 stations it closed for the duration of the lockdown period.

In order to ease pressure on the network, the operator has been in communication with employers, asking them to stagger work times where possible.

Many stations have also introduced new one-way and queuing systems to control the flow of passengers.

Those commuting are asked to expect to be told to wait to enter stations and to follow the instructions given by social distancing markers.

Additional TfL staff members, as well as hundreds of British Transport Police workers, have been deployed to help with the operation.

Mike Brown London’s transport commissioner, said: “We are working hard to restore all services to normal levels as quickly as possible.

“Today we have stepped up our services on the way to that to help make the journeys of those who must use public transport as safe as possible.

“As the Government and Mayor have advised, we need people to continue working from home and avoiding public transport if they can”.