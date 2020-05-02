The 2.6 Challenge: TP ICAP go above and beyond

At TP ICAP giving back to the communities where we work has always been important and it’s a sad reality that during the coronavirus pandemic many charities are struggling. We wanted to play our part in helping charitable organisations at a time when vulnerable people need them the most.

This is why we are proud to support The 2.6 Challenge – Save UK Charities to help all UK charities, including the 26 charities we supported at the most recent ICAP Charity Day.

An enjoyable part of this experience has been seeing our colleagues unite to approach this challenge head on. Teams are running marathons over seven days, taking on a 26-day fitness challenge from home or are collectively walking or running 26 miles every day for 26 days. One of our divisions is raising money by cycling, skipping, climbing, hula hooping and completing planks and press-ups with their families. One participant is taking part despite a fractured leg!

To ensure we donate as much money as we can, TP ICAP is matching employees’ funds raised, up to £250 per person. Our collective fundraising efforts are supporting many charities, including The Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK, Momentum Children’s Charity, The Eve Appeal, Veterans with Dogs, Prostate Cancer UK, The Brain Tumour Charity, The Katie Piper Foundation, The Lily Foundation and Nourish.

We created a social media campaign, including a video from Group CEO Nicolas Breteau, to challenge our clients, peers and friends of TP ICAP to join us and play a part in helping the charity sector.

This challenge also highlighted how TP ICAP works together as a team to tackle challenges of all kinds and we’re really excited to see how much money we can raise for these important causes.

Above: Jack Crehan

Alice Marston

Bec Simpson