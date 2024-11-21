Defence giant Thales faces UK bribery and corruption probe

Thales is one of the government’s key defence contractors, and built hundreds of lightweight missiles which the UK sent to Ukraine in September.

The Serious Fraud Office has launched an investigation into French defence giant Thales for suspected bribery and corruption.

Authorities in the UK and France said they are carrying out a joint probe into the firm, which employs more than 7,000 staff in the UK.

It comes after police in France, the Netherlands and Spain searched the company’s offices in June, over suspicions of corruption linked to arms sales abroad, according to reports.

Investigators from the SFO and French authority Parquet National Financier have informed the company of the investigation, they said on Thursday.

Director of the Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave QPM, said: “Working collaboratively with our international partners is a crucial factor in the fight against international corruption and with this case I hope to reinforce the SFO and PNF’s long-standing relationship, built on mutual cooperation and shared success.

“We will together rigorously pursue every avenue in our investigation into these serious allegations.”

Thales has been approached for comment.

Press Association – by Alex Daniel