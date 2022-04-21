TfL workers to vote for strike action amid pension feud

TfL and London Undeground members to vote for strike action next week. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) and London Underground workers are expected to vote whether to go on strike over pension cuts.

Members of the union Unite accused TfL of cutting their pensions and putting an end to the final salary scheme – which bases the amount workers receive as pension on the salary they earned when they retired.

The move, the union said, is part of the part of the funding deal struck with the government in return for keeping TfL afloat post-Covid.

“Despite repeated calls to management there have been no guarantees on pensions or job cuts,” said Unite’s regional officer Simon McCartney.

“Strike action would inevitably cause severe disruption to public transport throughout London but this dispute is entirely of TfL and ultimately the government’s own making.”

The ballot will take place between 21 April and 26 May, with industrial action potentially taking place in June.

Speaking with City A.M, TfL said there are “currently no proposals for changes to TfL’s pension arrangements and any reform will be “subject to consultation with all stakeholders, including staff and trade unions.”

“A review of TfL pensions was a condition placed on TfL by Government as required as a result of its Funding Agreement,” they said. “The report rightly highlights the complexity of the issues related to pension reform and TfL will now take time to consider next steps.”

Unite’s ballot has come at the same time more than 40,000 rail workers are to vote for strike action over jobs and salaries. If it were to go ahead, the strike could be the biggest in rail history, City A.M. reported.