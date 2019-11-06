Plans to transform the Thames into a major commuter hub have taken a step forward with new passenger piers set to be built along the river.

Transport for London (TfL) announced today it would build new public piers in a bid to increase the Thames’ capacity to cater for public transport journeys.

TfL has worked with the Port of London Authority (PLA) to work on the Pier Passenger Action Plan to add more piers to the Thames and make the existing 24 more sustainable.

It comes as a part of the PLA goal – announced in 2016 – to double the number of passenger journeys on the Thames to 20m by 2035.

“New piers served by extended by river bus services will make the river a prime transport choice in east London where they can support new developments, homes, jobs and growth,” the action plan read.

The three main forms of transport on the river are the river bus, Woolwich ferry and river tours.

The numbers of trips has steadily grown over the past 10 years to 10m passengers, with large growth in the number of people travelling on the river bus.

Robin Mortimer, the PLA’s chief executive, said adding new piers was the key to ensuring “safe and sustainable” passenger growth on the river and to hit the 20m passenger target.

“Investment in modern and attractive passenger piers is central to that future growth and great customer experience,” he said.

