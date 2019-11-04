TfL adds more trains to Victoria line at peak times

The Victoria line has increased its capacity by 275,000 passengers each weekday after more trains have been added at peak times.

Transport for London (TfL) announced today that one train will arrive every 100 seconds for three hours in the morning and evening – from 7.15am to 10.15am and from 4.15pm to 7.15pm.

Previously, trains would arrive every 100 seconds for an hour and a half in the morning and for an hour and a half in the evening.

The change comes into place today and will increase passenger capacity by 5 per cent, according to TfL.

Trains will still arrive once every 135 seconds in non-peak times.

Brian Woodhead, director of customer service for London Underground, said: “The new timetable on the Victoria line will contribute towards better journeys for hundreds of thousands of customers who use the line every day.

“It will make stations and trains less crowded, and will make journeys quicker and more comfortable.”

The Tube line carries an estimated 250 million passengers each year and is one of London’s busiest routes, behind the Jubilee, Northern and Central lines.

Nicknamed “the blue bullet”, it can take passengers from Finsbury Park to Green Park in about 10 minutes.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The Victoria line is one of London’s busiest Tube lines, so I’m delighted that our new timetable will mean hundreds of thousands of commuters will benefit from quicker, more comfortable journeys.”

The upgrade comes after TfL also recently increased peak time services for the Northern and Jubilee lines.