Monday 17 June 2019 4:09 pm
Tesla boss Elon Musk rebrands on Twitter as Daddy Dotcom
Share
Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk yesterday said he had deleted his Twitter account, changing his handle on the social networking site to Daddy Dotcom. The change in name may be a reference to Father’s Day yesterday. Tesla boss Musk has previously changed his Twitter name, dubbing himself Elon Tusk and adding a picture of an elephant in February. In April, Musk changed his twitter avatar to a picture of a large ram, describing himself as an “absolute unit”, in a nod to a tweet from the Museum of English Rural Life.
Last month Adam Koszary, who ran the museum’s account, revealed he had been hired by Tesla as a social media manager.
If Musk has left Twitter it will be a blow to fellow tech billionaire Jack Dorsey, the site’s chief executive, who said in February that Musk was his favourite Twitter user.
It may come as more welcome news to Tesla’s lawyers after Musk repeatedly landed in hot water after ill judged tweets.
These have included calling a British diver involved in the rescue of a children’s football team form a Thai cave complex paedophile and saying he was thinking of taking Tesla private, sending its shares soaring.
Share