Tesco and Heinz resolve pricing war with products set to return to shelves

Tesco pulled Heinz products last month over “unjustifiable”price hikes

Tesco and Heinz announced they had resolved a pricing war today and said “lorries full of Heinz products” will “hit the road shortly”, after the grocer pulled the firm’s products from shelves at the end of last month.

Tesco said last month that it would stop stocking Heinz products over “unjustifiable price increases” which it was not willing to pass on to customers.

But in a joint statement today, the two firms said they had reached an agreement that will see the full range of Heinz products return to Tesco shelves and online.

“Lorries full of Heinz products including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz Beanz will hit the road shortly, and Tesco colleagues will be working hard to ensure shelves are filled again over the coming days,” the firm said.

“With British summertime finally here, Tesco shoppers will be able to get all the essentials they need for their perfect summer salad or barbecue, including the Heinz varieties they know and love. It’s great to be back together.”

Neither firm shared details of the agreement.