Tenth of UK restaurants lost during lockdowns

A new poll suggests as many as one in ten UK restaurants has gone to the wall since the beginning of Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Market Recovery Monitor from CGA and Alex Partners also suggests mid-market venue options have fallen by nearly 20 per cent.

A wave of major high street food retailers have fallen by the wayside over the past year.

Monday marks another step in the hospitality sector’s recovery.

Venues will be able to serve customers indoors for the first time since mid-December.

Consumer spending has matched expectations since the first elements of gradual reopening in mid-April.

That spending splurge has lent credence to predictions of a bounce back recovery.

A number of banks and forecasters have recently upped predictions for the UK economy in 2021.

