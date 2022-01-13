Tencent leads $96m funding round into Dublin restaurant tech firm Flipdish

Chinese tech giant Tencent has led a $96m funding round into Dublin-based restaurant tech firm Flipdish which has valued the company at $1.25bn.

Founded by brothers Conor and James McCarthy in 2015, Flipdish provides technology to restaurants to create digital food ordering experiences like QR codes, order & pay at table, online ordering for collection & delivery and self-service kiosks.

The firm has seen surge of investor and customer interest through the pandemic as restaurants have looked to quickly roll-out digital food delivery services.

The funding round follows a $48.5m investment from Tiger Global Management in February 2021 and sees Tencent join Global Founders Capital, Elkstone and Enterprise Ireland as backers of the firm.

Conor McCarthy, Co-Founder and CEO of Flipdish comments: “Our investment will help us to empower more hospitality businesses around the world to grow with the best-in-class technology.”

“If you want to see the future of digital customer experience and food delivery, look to China. Tencent is our ideal partner with its track record of supporting food delivery companies. Armed with Tencent’s insight and experience, Flipdish will be supercharged in 2022.”

The firm currently operates in 25 countries including France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, the UK and the US, and counts brands including Subway and French retailers Cojean and Galeries Lafayette among its customer base.