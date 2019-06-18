Telecom Plus profits rise as new customers sign up

The figuresRevenue was up 1.5 per cent to £804.4m in the year ended 31 March, in line with the board’s expectations.
What Telecom Plus saidAndrew Lindsay, Telecom Plus chief executive, said: “Partner confidence built steadily during the course of the year; this manifested itself in higher levels of activity and an acceleration in the numbers of new partners joining the business, which in turn drove faster growth in both customer and service numbers. Read more: Telecom Plus profits soar “Our balance sheet remains robust, with low leverage and strong cash flow.
“In contrast to the majority of other energy suppliers, this puts us in a strong position to take advantage of a challenging retail marketplace.”