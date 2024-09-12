Teenager arrested after major TfL cyberattack

TfL said personal data, including names, home addresses and possibly bank details were stolen as part of a major cyber attack earlier in the month.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Walsall in connection with a major cyber security incident affecting Transport for London (TfL).

The NCA said the teenager had been detained on suspicion of breaching the Computer Misuse Act in relation to the attack, which first impacted TfL on 1 September. He was questioned and then bailed.

“We have been working at pace to support Transport for London following a cyber attack on their network, and to identify the criminal actors responsible,” deputy director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said.



“Attacks on public infrastructure such as this can be hugely disruptive and lead to severe consequences for local communities and national systems.



“The swift response by TfL following the incident has enabled us to act quickly, and we are grateful for their continued co-operation with our investigation, which remains ongoing.”

It comes alongside revelations from TfL that customer’s personal data, including home addresses and names were compromised in the attack earlier this month. London’s transport operator has said around 5,000 customers may also have had their bank details stolen in the incident.