Technology jobs benefit from biggest salary increases as economy rebounds from pandemic

Technology roles have enjoyed the top salary increases over the past 12 months, according to Hays.

The recruiting experts today revealed that the technology sector dominates its list for roles with the highest pay increases this year.

As the economy rebounds from the pandemic, the market continues to demand technological expertise and computer skills.

In the latest annual Hays Salary & Recruiting Trends guide, 15 of the top 20 roles were technology-based positions.

Security architects were top of the rankings, securing an increase of 16.4 per cent.

The role involves the creation and design of security for electronic services.

It requires the maintenance of security documentation, and developing architecture patterns and security approaches for new technologies.

Meanwhile, three of the top 20 salary rises were for cyber security roles, receiving increases above eight per cent.

Other sectors within the top 20 included engineering, marketing, and procurement.

Work-life balance remains key factor after lockdowns

Overall, salaries across the UK increased by 2.8 per cent, above the 1.2 per cent witnessed last year.

Around six in ten employers are set to increase the salaries provided to their staff over the next 12 months.

Hays expects that professionals working in areas such as technology, engineering and manufacturing, marketing, life sciences and construction will sustain double digit salary growth over the coming years.

Simon Winfield, managing director of Hays UK & Ireland, said: “The high demand for staff coupled with low levels of skilled talent means upwards pressure on pay rates is likely to continue into 2022.”

However, salaries are not the only factor concerning employees as they return to offices after nearly two years of advice to work from home.

Close to two-thirds (62 per cent) of professionals say they would be prepared to accept a lower paid job for a better work-life balance or a job with more purpose.

Winfield added: “People are increasingly being motivated to work for organisations which prioritise social responsibility, doing good and have a purpose – there’s a clear shift away from more traditional motivators such as salary and benefits.”

The report is based on analysis of more than 10,000 salaries, alongside survey data of over 22,700 employers and professionals.