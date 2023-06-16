Tech Week Day Five: The UK has an opportunity to walk an international path on tech

As the tenth anniversary of London Tech Week draws to a close – with a fair few exciting fringe events still taking place across the capital today – it’s time draw conclusions from an extraordinary week for London and UK tech.

From the prime minister and the mayor of London’s opening keynotes on Monday, to the AI Summit at Tobacco Dock, the ClimateTech and HealthTech Summits, and countless events covering everything from blockchain and insurtech to cyber and quantum, it’s been a week of content, community and connections to remember.

Without a doubt, it’s been the biggest and best London Tech Week yet. The energy and enthusiasm on the ground has been palpable, and indicative of the optimism about UK tech prowess and the role the sector has in driving growth and dynamism in the UK economy.

It was important to hear a clear commitment from the government to the sector from various ministers throughout the week. Alignment across government and the private sector to build a tech and science superpower in Britain is gaining momentum. Now, the real work must begin, with industry leading the way on innovation, investment and global connections, and the government supporting through policy and enabling regulatory frameworks.

What perhaps stood out most this year was the sheer number of international delegations which descended on the capital for the week. London felt like a true epicenter of the global tech ecosystem, with over 30,000 delegates in total, and guests from more than 100 countries in attendance.

Delegates from Australia, Japan, Thailand, China, Singapore, India, US, Ghana, Germany, the Nordics, the Middle East, and many more mixed with those from all parts of London and the UK. They will leave with newly-found connections for years to come.

Through the activity of the Global Tech Advocates network alone, fringe events were hosted or supported by groups from Korea, Singapore, India, China, the Nordics, and Taiwan (along with UK Tech Advocates groups in Wales, Scotland and West England). They all brought together voices from their ecosystems which will create long-lasting relationships well after London Tech Week closes.

These discussions have helped identify other emerging global tech hot spots. From my travels over the past year, I have started to describe an ‘Emerging Arc of Tech’. This ‘arc’ connects hubs in the Middle East such as Dubai, through India’s mega hubs and second tier cities, and into Southeast Asia – including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and more – placing the ‘Indo-Pacific’ on the map as a key region for entrepreneurs and investors to understand, engage with and invest in.

The India High Commission, supported by Tech India Advocates, hosted ‘India as the Global Tech Hub’ event this week. The get-together focused on the rapid digital acceleration underway in the country. Great opportunities exist for UK startups and scaleups to research the market and develop growth strategies for their businesses.

London Tech Week is more than just a week of events during a sunny week in June. It’s now a movement which represents an ethos of collaboration and innovation for us to nurture and grow all year long.

Notwithstanding some of the current macro-economic challenges and turbulent market environment, the road ahead is an expansive one and leads to all corners of the world.

Entrepreneurs, innovators and investors in London and the UK should take advantage of this international path – walking it will further cement the UK as home to one of the world’s leading tech communities.