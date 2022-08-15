Tatton Asset Management bolsters investments offerings via £7m 8AM Global Limited acquisition

Photo by Mike Clegg

Tatton Asset Management today said it had completed its acquisition of fund manager 8AM Global Limited for £7m.

The London headquartered investment firm said it had acquired a 50 per cent stake in 8AM for £7m, through a deal which could see it snap up the remaining 50 per cent share.

Following Tatton’s acquisition of the firm, 8AM is set to generate £700,000 worth of profits through the £800m worth of assets it has under its control.

The Hampshire headquartered asset manager specializes in developing “risk-profiled model portfolios” that see it compile portfolios of investments that aim to deliver returns based on investors’ willingness for risk.

In taking over 8AM, Tatton aims to build on its current offerings by expanding its range of risk-profiled investments using the Hampshire firm’s experience and expertise.

Founded by current chief executive Paul Hogarth in 2013, Tatton currently manages more than £11bn in assets.

In a statement, Tatton chief executive Paul Hogarth said: “8AM brings with it an experienced and motivated management team who are well known to us and culturally aligned to the values of the Group.”