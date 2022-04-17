Talent wars: New City bankers rake in £63k before bonus

Entry level banking analysts can now expect a base salary of £63,000 before bonus as the City continue to drive up pack packets for new joiners.

According to a report from professional services recruiter Dartmouth and as reported by the Telegraph, this is a jump of more than a quarter on last year figures.

Whilst JP Morgan is highest paying graduate recruiter at £70,000 per annum, the report shows how the war for talent is far from over.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs paid the highest bonuses last year, hitting an average of £180,000 to associates and £350,000 to its vice presidents.

City A.M. reported earlier this year that the City of London’s law firms are now the UK’s highest paying graduate employers, according to new figures from High Fliers.

The data showed that UK law firms have now matched investment banks in offering graduates average salaries of £50,000 a year.

Research from High Fliers show that New York law firm White & Case offers the most generous salaries of any UK graduate employer, in paying its graduates huge salaries of £52,000 a year.

The UK’s prestigious Magic Circle law firms, including Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy, Freshfields, Slaughter & May, and Linklaters, followed closely behind in offering graduates £50,000 a year.