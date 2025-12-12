Takumen Ramen Awards 2025: Gourmet X Honors Japan’s No.1 Ramen Restaurants

Gourmet X Corp. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Fumihide Tomizawa), which operates Japan’s No.1 frozen ramen online shop “Takumen.com”, held the ceremony “Takumen Ramen Awards 2025” on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211350325/en/

The event “Takumen Ramen Awards 2025” is one of Japan’s largest ramen award ceremonies, aimed at fostering the further growth of Japan’s ramen culture. Japan’s best ramen restaurants were awarded in the following two categories.

Full press release: https://gourmet-x.co.jp/news/20251212b/

Special Website (Japanese): https://www.takumen.com/st/lp/takumen-ramen-awards-2025/

The “Japan Best Ramen Awards” Category, Chosen by Renowned Ramen Restaurants Chefs and ramen enthusiasts

Based on a survey of 1,000 renowned ramen restaurant owners and 1,000 ramen enthusiasts across Japan, asking which ramen restaurants they truly consider the best, we are proud to announce the winners: PLATINUM (10 restaurants), GOLD (30 restaurants), and SILVER (75 restaurants). This lineup showcases the very best ramen establishments in Japan.

“Takumen.com” Ramen Category

Based on over 400 varieties of ramen sold on Takumen.com between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025, rankings were determined across multiple categories. The Grand Award winners are:

To see the award-winning ramen restaurants, please visit

https://www.takumen.com/st/lp/takumen-ramen-awards-2025/

About Takumen.com

Official Website: https://www.takumen.com/

Takumen.com delivers the authentic taste of Japan’s most renowned ramen restaurants directly to your door. Offering frozen ramen prepared without altering its original taste and with the same ingredients used in stores, Takumen.com has sold over 5 million servings to date, achieving the No.1 ranking in online ramen and tsukemen sales in Japan.*1

More than 800 renowned ramen shops nationwide have partnered with us, and we have served approximately 570,000 members, offering around 1,900 products to date*2.

Source: *1 TPC Marketing Research, June 2024 survey.

*2 As of the end of 2025.

Restaurants: https://www.takumen.com/statics/restaurants

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/taku_men

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/takumen_insta/

Gourmet X Corporation Official Website: https://gourmet-x.co.jp/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211350325/en/

Contact

Media Inquiries: pr@gourmet-x.co.jp

Abstract

Gourmet X Corp., which operates Japan’s No.1 frozen ramen online shop “Takumen.com”, held the ceremony “Takumen Ramen Awards 2025”

Takumen Ramen Awards 2025: Gourmet X Honors Japan's No.1 Ramen Restaurants Company Logo