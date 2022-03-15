Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Take advice from financial crime and forensic support services

Stopping Financial crime, money laundering and terrorist financing remain high on the government’s agenda. HMRC, the FCA and similar bodies are getting tougher on firms that cannot clearly demonstrate the ability to manage their financial crime risks. Supervisors want to see robust governance, appropriate, risk-based policies and procedures, thorough training and effective internal control mechanisms.

Complyport’s Financial Crime and Forensics practice has the expertise to help you create and execute these to ensure your company stands up to regulatory scrutiny. For more information on Complyport’s Financial

Crime compliance services, go to complyport.com

Contact jan.hagen@complyport.co.uk to discuss a 10% discount on a financial crime risk assessment in March 2022.