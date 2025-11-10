Take a city break in the historic northern stronghold of York

Easily reached by train, York is one of the most historic and picturesque cities in the north. Renowned for its stunning York Minster, one of the largest gothic cathedrals in Northern Europe, and its remarkably preserved medieval city walls that still encircle much of the old town, the cobble-paved city makes for an ideal winter weekend getaway.

York: where to stay

Opened in 2021, Malmaison York occupies a converted 1960s insurance building, with bold, brutalist architecture complemented with cool retro design. It’s less than a five-minute walk from York Station, York Minster, The Shambles, and the medieval walls. The hotel features 150 contemporary rooms and suites, many with views of the city walls or historic skyline. The hotels rooftop bar and restaurant, Sora, is its star attraction.

Where to eat

Restaurant Roots, overseen by celebrity chef Tommy Banks, bought a Michelin star to York with its relaxed fine dining experience, inspired by the produce of the Banks family farm in Oldstead. The restaurant brings the seasonal rhythms of Yorkshire farming into a refined city-centre dining experience, offering hyper-seasonal and locally sourced ingredients through its 10-course tasting menu. Dish highlights include scallop with celeriac and lamb with lovage and sheep’s yoghurt. If around on a Sunday, don’t miss possibly the best roast you’ll ever taste.

Also check out Sora on Malmaison’s rooftop, with sweeping views over the city for cocktails or dinner. Standout dishes on the Japanese-inspired menu include lamb grilled on the robata and crispy cauliflower.

What to do in York

The Shambles is one of York’s most famous and picturesque streets – and one of the best-preserved medieval shopping streets in Europe. Its name comes from the Old English word “Fleshammels,” meaning “flesh shelves” – a reference to the meat stalls that once lined the street.

Today, The Shambles looks almost exactly as it did hundreds of years ago, with its narrow, cobbled lane and overhanging timber-framed buildings, some dating back to the 14th century. The Shambles now hosts boutique shops, cafés, and attractions including several Harry Potter-themed stores, which draw fans from around the world. Many people believe The Shambles inspired Diagon Alley from JK Rowling’s books, though the author has never confirmed this.

Don’t miss…

York’s medieval city walls, also known as the Bar Walls, are the longest and best-preserved city walls in England. Stretching for 3.4 km, they encircle much of the historic centre and offer a unique way to explore the city.

Originally built by the Romans and later expanded through the Middle Ages, the walls feature four main gatehouses (called Bars) – Bootham Bar, Monk Bar, Walmgate Bar, and Micklegate Bar – each with its own history and character.

As you walk the elevated pathway, you’ll enjoy panoramic views of York Minster, the River Ouse, and the city’s red-roofed skyline. You’ll also spot York Minster, which dominates the city’s skyline and is one of the largest and most beautiful gothic cathedrals in Northern Europe. Construction began in the 13th century and took over 250 years to complete. Its vast stained-glass windows – including the stunning Great East Window, the largest expanse of medieval stained glass in the world – are masterpieces of craftsmanship.

• A night at Malmaison in York starts from £90 room only. For more information go to the website here