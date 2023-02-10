SWR’s two-year extension to run London Waterloo services follows ‘milestone agreement’ with union TSSA

South Western Railway has been awarded another two years’ contract to run services between London Waterloo and the south-west, parent company Firstgroup said.

“We welcome the contract extension for South Western Railway (SWR), which enables us to build on the achievements of the first two years of the contract and continue improving the customer offering,” Firstgroup’s chief executive Graham Sunderland announced today.

The contract – which was initially awarded by ministers in May 2021 – will now run until May 2025.

“We are committed to working closely with the government and our partners to deliver a successful railway network that provides vital connections for customers and communities along the SWR route.”

Just like other train operators, SWR has seen significant disruption to its services over the past eight months, as railway workers from different unions have walked out repeatedly over pay and conditions.

The company made the headlines earlier this week when it reached an agreement with the union TSSA, which ensures that the terms and conditions for union members working as managers will be “protected and improved.”

“This new controller recognition agreement is a significant milestone for our union and demonstrates the commitment of both TSSA and SWR management to work together for the benefit of those employed in this area,” said TSSA’s organiser Gareth Theobald on Wednesday.

“I’m delighted we have been able to reach this agreement with the company, one which will provide a better future for these workers.

SWR, alongside other 14 operators, remains in talks with TSSA as well as the unions RMT and Aslef.