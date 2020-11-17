Swissport axes 3,000 jobs after ‘refusing’ to access furlough scheme

Baggage handler Swissport has made 3,000 employees redundant after refusing to put them on furlough, according to a leading union.

There was a wave of redundancies ahead of the 31 December deadline for the furlough scheme, which sees the government pay 80 per cent of employees’ wages.

Read more: Baggage handler Swissport to make ‘devastating’ 4,175 job cuts

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak belatedly extended the scheme until March following the announcement of a second lockdown in England.

The GMB Union claims the Swissport redundancies were announced before the extension and “were based on flight scheduling predictions before hopes of a successful vaccine were announced”.

The aviation industry has been buoyed by news of two effective vaccines in the past week with hope that international travel could return by the spring.

GMB said it had written to Swissport to request that employees earmarked for redundancy be put on furlough instead. “The company refused, citing delays to the furlough announcement and lack of clarity over the application of the scheme as reasons for not accessing it,” GMB said.

“This is a devastating blow for thousands of our members… Thousands are now facing the prospect of a joyless Christmas with no job thanks to Swissport’s intractable attitude,” said Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer.

The union also hit out at the government “for ignoring the needs of the economy” before making a U-turn on the furlough scheme.

Read more: Budget carrier Easyjet posts first ever full year loss

It comes after the baggage handler announced 4,175 job cuts over the summer, which GMB and Unite described as “devastating news”.

Swissport’s UK and Ireland chief executive Jason Holt said the coronavirus travel bans caused revenue to crash by 75 per cent by May.

Swissport was contacted for comment.