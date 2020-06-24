Swimming pools and gyms could reopen later in July

It might be possible for swimming pools and gyms to open later in July if the UK continues to meet certain health tests, business secretary Alok Sharma said this morning.

Speaking to Sky News, Sharma said: “I hope that we can allow leisure facilities to open at some point later on in July but only if we continue to meet the health tests, the five tests that we’ve put in place”.

Read more: Lockdown eased: Boris Johnson cuts two-metre gap to ‘one metre-plus’

Sharma’s words came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced a broad easing of the lockdown restrictions, saying the country had been meeting those five tests.

He said that a dramatic fall in the rate of infection means “we can now safely ease the lockdown in England”.

The widespread reopening is the biggest push towards a return to normality since lockdown began on 23 March.

From 4 July the public will be able to socialise both indoors and outdoors at a one-metre distance, rather than the two-metre gap so far enforced.

But they are asked to take precautions to reduce the risk of infection, such as wearing face coverings and gloves.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Pubs, restaurants and cafes will now be able to reopen from 4 July, provided they can do so in a safe and secure way.

Venues will be forced to keep a register of all visitors who come in and out, to assist with the UK’s track and trace system.

Members of two households will now also be able to meet indoors, as long as they maintain the new one metre-plus social distancing rules.

If families who are meeting other households start to show symptoms, they must provide contact tracers with details of other households they have met up with.

Read more: Pubs and restaurants express relief as their lockdown ends

On Monday Downing Street made the unexpected announcement that other leisure and cultural venues including art galleries, museums and cinemas will also be allowed to reopen from 4 July, as long as they comply with the fresh set of social distancing rules.

Hairdressers, outdoor gyms, playgrounds, libraries, and theme parks are also among the facilities that will be able to open their doors again.