SVB and Silvergate bailout sees Bitcoin rally

Crypto AM Spring Awakening – Thursday March 30 – Mansion House, City of London

17 days to go!

Six high-quality discussion panels, three-course networking lunch in the Egyptian Hall, and only 100 tickets available – GET YOURS HERE.

The US government announced yesterday it would ensure depositors will have access to their money at Silicon Valley Bank following a bank run last week that led to its closure on Friday.

“No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) will be borne by the taxpayer,” read a joint statement by Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

The same applies for depositors at Signature Bank, which was closed by state regulators yesterday.

“Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” the statement added.

On the back of that narrative, Bitcoin is up 9.4% in the last 24 hours, trading for $22,408 this morning, recovering all its losses and then some of the past week.

Ethereum, up by nine per cent, is following closely on its heels, and changing hands for $1,599. Most other cryptocurrencies are also flashing green today. The latest rally follows last Friday’s sudden drawdown in the markets as news of the crypto-friendly banks’ troubles filtered through.

Analysts say the turnaround in the last 24 hours is likely linked to the announcement by the US government to bail out depositors at SVB and Silvergate.

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.011 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 12, at a price of $22,163. The daily high yesterday was $22,185, and the daily low was $20,448.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $426.289 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.508 trillion and Tesla is $548.78 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $37,743 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 49.17%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 49, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.75. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.04. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

Goldman Sachs’ analysts on Sunday said they no longer expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting with considerable uncertainty about the path beyond March, in light of the recent stress in the banking sector. Reuters

What they said yesterday

14 years of BTC price movements…

👀

I have been advocating for CFO's to keep some cash in #Bitcoin for a while now as a hedge against bad government and the banking system. The Silicon Valley Bank crisis might keep companies who didn't buy at least some #BTC from making payroll on Monday. This is a Main St. problem — Tim Draper (@TimDraper) March 11, 2023

Independent money…

#Bitcoin recovered from the biggest US bank collapse since 2008… in just 3 days. 😎 pic.twitter.com/LwlSf9e155 — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) March 12, 2023

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.