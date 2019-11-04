Suspicious package sent to Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson's office

Police are investigating a suspicious package that was sent to the Westminster office of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

Metropolitan Police officers attended the scene early this morning.

Read more: Jo Swinson elected leader of the Liberal Democrats

A statement from the Met said: “Police attended Portcullis House, Westminster at 0951hrs today following reports of a suspicious package delivered.

“Officers attended and the contents of the package are being assessed.

“The premises have not been evacuated. Enquiries continue.”

There has not been any associated injuries reported from the incident.

Scotland Yard confirmed officers were at Portcullis House investigating the incident.

The scare comes after a survey last week suggesting two-thirds of female MPs were re-considering whether to stay in politics because of abuse against women.

Several female MPs have decided not to stand at the election, citing abuse as the cause.

These include Nicky Morgan, Louise Ellman and Heidi Allen.

Allen said she was not standing because of “the nastiness and intimidation that has become commonplace” in Westminster.

She added: “Nobody in any job should have to put up with threats, aggressive emails, being shouted at in the street, sworn at on social media, nor have to install panic alarms at home.

“Of course public scrutiny is to be expected, but lines are all too often regularly crossed and the effect is utterly dehumanising.”

Swinson was elected as Liberal Democrats leader in July after Sir Vince Cable stepped down from the role.

Read more: MP Antoinette Sandbach quites Tories to join the Liberal Democrats before the election

She beat out former energy secretary Ed Davey for the role and has seen number of Liberal Democrat MPs rise to 19 under her watch.

Swinson has made headlines recently by demanding she be included in the ITV leaders debate between Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson in the lead up to next month’s election.