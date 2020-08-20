Support for Lebanese wine industry soars after Beirut explosion

Wine drinkers raced to snap up a box of Lebanese tipples to support the country following a huge explosion in Beirut, with the special offer selling out in record time.

The Wine Society’s box of 12 bottles to support the country’s wine industry sold out within hours after going on sale earlier this week.

It said sales “quickly exceeded even our most optimistic forecasts and the case sold out in record time”.

The wine club said it priced the case as low as possible – at £139 – to cover its costs.

Earlier this month a huge explosion destroyed large parts of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 220 people and wounding 7,000.

The explosion was caused by an accidental fire that ignited 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored at Beirut’s port for more than six years.

The disaster prompted days of violent protests and civil unrest, and the resignation of Lebanon’s government.

The Wine Society director of wine Pierre Mansour said: “We have been keeping a close eye on the tragic events that have been unfolding in Beirut.

“To show our support in the most practical way we can, we’re offering members a mixed Lebanese case.”

He added: “Lebanon’s key export is wine so the more we sell to members, the more we can ship which drives cash back into the country.”