Supply chain snarl ups pull UK construction growth down to six-month low

The UK construction industry grew at the slowest pace for six months, driven by supply chain snarl ups leaving builders unable to progress work, according to a closely watched survey released today.

The latest IHS Markit / CIPS UK construction purchasing managers’ index slid to 55.2 in August, down from 58.7 in July.

However, the latest edition of the survey indicates construction activity has grown in each of the last seven months.

A reading above 50 suggests a majority of firm reporting activity growth.

More to follow.