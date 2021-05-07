https://www2.core-uk.com/5-steps-to-advance-your-digital-supply-chain/

CORE (UK) Ltd, leaders in digital supply chain management software have been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade for outstanding growth and commercial success in international trade.

The London-based software firm which counts EU, UK and US as its biggest sales markets, was recognised as an exemplary model in international exporting in what has been an exceptionally challenging year for the global economyLed by CEO and co-founder Benjamin Puncher, CORE was applauded for growing an impressively steep 67 per cent increase in international sales over three consecutive years, up from just 6 per cent in 2017. Overseas turnover also increased by 1,695 per cent in the three year period.

Product innovation is at the heart of the business and is the contributing factor to their impressive growth. The continual innovation of their industry-renowned platforms, Suppliview and TariffTel, has meant their software has been the solution to the challenges facing supply chains as a result of complexities of Brexit. Their platforms help retailers gain competitive advantage and save costs in their supply chains. By providing access to key data and optimising crucial insights, they support a business’ supply chain in running more efficiently and cost effectively. Their newest innovation, Leaf is a platform to support organisations in their pursuit to be more sustainably accountable.

Mr Puncher commented: “Over almost three decades CORE has delivered innovative supply chain management and visibility solutions to an extensive list of organisations across a range of industries. We are proud to call some of the world’s biggest retailers long standing clients including Primark, M&S and Argos. We’re absolutely delighted to receive the highly sought after Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade and feel proud of our consistent growth which was achieved through our continual commitment in demonstrating the benefits of a digitised supply chain to new and existing clients.”

He continues “This award is testament to the hard work of our team, and we look forward to further international expansion into the US and Asia in the coming year.”

Steve Brophy, Head of Indirect Taxes, Marks and Spencer said “CORE are deserving of a Queen’s Award because of their solutions and services for classification management. We have used their TariffTel management system for a number of years and it has provided a step change to our processes over tariff coding for import and export and maximised our control and efficiency.”

From humble beginnings, the 26 year old business has grown from a small passionate team developing purchase order line visibility systems to a firm with over 30 employees that is globally trusted in the digitalisation of worldwide supply chains.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is an awards programme for British businesses and other organizations who excel at international trade, innovation, sustainable development or promoting opportunity. They are the highest official UK awards for British businesses and have been running since 1966.

This year’s winners are revealed here and representatives from all winning companies will be invited to attend a Royal reception this summer.

