Supermarkets warned to stockpile food in case of no-deal Brexit

The UK’s largest supermarkets have begun stockpiling food and other products, after being warned about the potential of a no-deal Brexit by the government.

Supermarkets and ministers are reportedly worried about the prospect of consumers panic buying before 1 January if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, while food producers are warning of three-month shortages of vegetables.

Boris Johnson will speak to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen today in what has been described as a final deadline for talks.

The pair will decide today whether there is the possibility of a breakthrough or if it is time to prepare for the UK to leave the EU’s single market and customs union on no-deal terms.

Yesterday saw miles-long queues of lorries on the A20 outside Dover, after 10-mile long tailbacks in Calais on Friday.

The lorry queues have been blamed by some on supermarkets stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears.

A senior consultant to one of the UK’s largest supermarkets told the Sunday Times: “There was a conversation a week ago when ministers said prepare for no-deal. This weekend the message is that it’s no-deal.

“Supermarkets and ministers are hugely worried about panic-buying. They saw what happened over Covid when people started hoarding toilet rolls and know how quickly it can go wrong.

“That will be nothing compared to what will happen.”

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab disputed the claims during an interview with Times Radio this morning, saying “we’re not going to see shelves running bare”.

“We’ve got diversity of supply – fifty per cent of UK food comes from within the UK,” he said.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit have risen dramatically over the past week as both sides continue to say they are far apart in negotiations.

Future fisheries arrangements, business subsidy regulations as a part of level playing field talks and the overall governance of the deal are the three largest barriers to a deal.

Von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders on Friday that there was now a “higher probability for no-deal than deal”.

Raab told the BBC that von der Leyen must today make compromises on fisheries and level playing field for Brexit talks to continue.