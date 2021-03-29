Suez Canal: Stranded ship Ever Green finally back on the move

A large container ship that grounded in the Suez Canal and blocked the waterway for almost a week is finally back on the move.

The 400-metre Ever Given, which became wedged in the canal on Tuesday and has wreaked havoc for global shipping, was refloated this morning. In a statement the Suez Canal Authority said traffic would be able to resume.

A shipping tracker showed the boat in the middle of the canal, while footage shared on social media showed it moving slowly north.

The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021

It comes hours after Egyptian authorities announced the ship had been refloated following gargantuan efforts to dislodge it from the bank of the canal.

The Suez Canal Autority said the ship had been “successfully refloated” following “successful push and tow manoeuvres which led to the restoration of 80 per cent of the vessel’s direction”.

Work continued today during high tide to all the boat to be repositioned in the middle of the canal and begin moving again.

The development means traffic will finally be able to continue in the waterway, relieving a backlog of hundreds of ships.

Around 12 per cent of all shipping passes through the canal so the blockage has wreaked havoc on global supply chains. Shipping rates for oil tankers have nearly doubled since the ship became stranded last week.

Oil prices dropped sharply this morning following news of the refloating as traders responded to the easing of the trade blockage.

“Oil’s volatile trading is set to continue, and if the Suez Canal situation is correct, oils recovery pre-Opec+ may well be over,” Jeffrey Halley, Oanda’s senior market analyst said. “Given the volatility last week, Brent looks set to move to the lower end of its $60.00 to $65.00 a barrel range.”