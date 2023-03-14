Succession: London Stock Exchange calls on Logan Roy to rally the markets

Brian Cox will ring the bell at the London Stock Exchange on the 24th March

Succession’s Logan Roy will ring the bell at the London Stock Exchange this month, City A.M. learns.

The London Stock Exchange is pinning its hopes on a new figure to whip London’s embattled capital markets into shape this month: Succession star Brian Cox.

The 76-year-old SNP-supporting Scot will ring the bell at the London Stock Exchange on the 24th March in a promotional stunt for the fourth and final series of the Murdoch-inspired drama.

Cox could then be grilled by journalists on a dearth of floats in the capital and the regulatory tweaks most likely to once again tempt top firms to the Square Mile (as well as more likely fielding questions on the new series from film critic and interviewer Ali Plumb).

The acclaimed HBO drama gets underway once again on the 27th March this year after last leaving screens in 2021.

Cox has hit the headlines in recent days after revealing his favoured pick for the Scottish National Party top job, as the party deliberates over Nicola Sturgeon’s own succession drama.

“The person I would have liked to see is Angus Robertson, who hasn’t run, which I think is a great shame for the party,” he told the Herald.